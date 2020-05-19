Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 19th (AIV, ASHTY, CMCSA, DIS, EXPE, IDEXY, MNK, MRO, MRTN, NGM)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 19th:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

