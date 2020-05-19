Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 19th (ADSK, CPB, DHC, EOAN, FL, FRE, FWONK, GIS, INTU, JEN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 19th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $58.00. Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $3.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price cut by Pivotal Research from $45.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $35.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $285.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $256.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $38.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €11.90 ($13.84) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $40.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $142.00 to $149.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.