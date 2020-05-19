Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 19th (AYRSF, CHGG, CURLF, FQVLF, GYC, HALO, IVPAF, OSAGF, POOL, RKDA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 19th:

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $10.10 target price on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

