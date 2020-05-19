Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.11

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDAX, Liqui and Liquid. Storj has a market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $74.86 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.02065863 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00087554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00175954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,588,996 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinTiger, OKEx, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Huobi, ABCC, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Livecoin, IDAX, Liquid, Binance, Poloniex, Tidex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

