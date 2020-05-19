Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Reduced by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Stryker by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total value of $595,518.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at $855,019.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

Stryker stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.26. 1,136,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,820. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.81 and a 200 day moving average of $195.61. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

