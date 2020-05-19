Sturgeon Ventures LLP Decreases Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP cut its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Alteryx accounts for about 2.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alteryx by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $33,760,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $27,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX stock traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.53. 2,410,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,750.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.45. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $19,807,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $3,171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,082 shares of company stock worth $64,951,620 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.