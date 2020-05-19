Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $1.59 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.0% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.09 on Tuesday, hitting $131.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,067. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

