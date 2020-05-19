Sturgeon Ventures LLP Takes $2.30 Million Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. Crowdstrike accounts for about 2.9% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at $130,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,054 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after purchasing an additional 892,712 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $41,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $62,930.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,892.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,851,087 shares of company stock valued at $631,361,052.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.84.

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. 2,869,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,978. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion and a PE ratio of -62.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

