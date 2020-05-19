Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,281 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 196,013 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,062,000 after acquiring an additional 287,707 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 522,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

