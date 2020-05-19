Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,875 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. 5,928,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,728. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

