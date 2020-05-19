SwiftCash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $135,223.50 and $22.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000081 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 154,410,740 coins and its circulating supply is 153,690,309 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

