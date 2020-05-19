Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $30.59 million and $3.55 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00004716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.56 or 0.02050323 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00087089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00174214 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00039458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe's total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

