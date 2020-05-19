Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.50% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $298,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $84,619,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after buying an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,195,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $6.26 on Tuesday, hitting $156.40. 2,565,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,809. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.74. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

