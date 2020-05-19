Swiss National Bank Buys 948,000 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,048,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 948,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of CVS Health worth $299,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,617. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

