Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,115,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Altria Group worth $313,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

NYSE MO traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,007,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

