Swiss National Bank Has $240.62 Million Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Anthem worth $240,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,451 shares of company stock worth $14,974,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,241. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.26 and a 200-day moving average of $274.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

