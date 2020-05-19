Swiss National Bank Has $245.32 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.63% of Waste Management worth $245,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $5,129,387.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,782.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,413. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

