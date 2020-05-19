Swiss National Bank Has $248.90 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 371,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Caterpillar worth $248,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $7.10 on Tuesday, reaching $115.02. 5,604,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

