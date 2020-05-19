Swiss National Bank Has $274.98 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,894,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Fiserv worth $274,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 440,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.48. 6,305,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.14. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

