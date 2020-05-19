Swiss National Bank Has $597.89 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,739 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,100 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Adobe worth $597,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.20. 2,753,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,946. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.90 and its 200 day moving average is $330.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

