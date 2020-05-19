Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Medtronic worth $528,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

MDT traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.03. 4,801,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587,702. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.01. The company has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.