Swiss National Bank Purchases 533,800 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Lowe’s Companies worth $256,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $974,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,020,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

