Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SREN shares. UBS Group set a CHF 93 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays set a CHF 94 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

