Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Synchrony Financial worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

