T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $18,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

