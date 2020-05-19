T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $286,226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after purchasing an additional 407,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,947,000 after purchasing an additional 276,433 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.22 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

