Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1,435.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,807 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15,994.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,727,000 after buying an additional 4,510,991 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25,090.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,966,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,233 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. 12,938,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,710,608. The company has a market capitalization of $258.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.