Targa Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 15,753 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,972 call options.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 5,762,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,904,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

