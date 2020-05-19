TD Securities Upgrades SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) to Buy

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. 13,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as diversified international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.