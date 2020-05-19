TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 98,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TELA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 125.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.58.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

