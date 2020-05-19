Terra Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Coinone and GDAC. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $53.54 million and $5.38 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.02065863 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00087554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00175954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra's official website is terra.money. Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

