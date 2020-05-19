Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $569.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $864.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $808.00. 9,605,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,676,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $682.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,661 shares of company stock valued at $78,633,621. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.