The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $822,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,836,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,238,514. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

