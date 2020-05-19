The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.8% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $26,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,836,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,238,514. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.