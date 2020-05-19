The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,487.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RUBI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,193. The Rubicon Project has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $299.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUBI. B. Riley dropped their price target on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

