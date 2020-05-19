ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €7.50 by Baader Bank

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €7.50 ($8.72) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKA. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.65 ($11.22).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €5.11 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.32. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.