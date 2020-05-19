Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Topps Tiles stock opened at GBX 38.60 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Topps Tiles has a 1 year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 86 ($1.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

