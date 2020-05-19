Topps Tiles’ (TPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TPT stock opened at GBX 38.60 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.23. Topps Tiles has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86 ($1.13). The stock has a market cap of $75.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85.

Topps Tiles Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

