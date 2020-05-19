Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,307 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,791% compared to the typical volume of 141 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 191,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraton stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 683,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.17. Kraton has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraton will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

