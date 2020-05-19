Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,102 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,082% compared to the typical daily volume of 347 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBS shares. ValuEngine cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. 2,027,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 17.76%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

