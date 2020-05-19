TransferCoin (TX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $235.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $30,975.08 and $235.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015538 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

