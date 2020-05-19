TravelNote (TVNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,946.86

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, TravelNote has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $6,946.86 and $1.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.88 or 0.02053543 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00087207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00172988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00039694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io.

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

