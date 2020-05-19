Tripio Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $3.79 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.30 or 0.03350405 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031187 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tripio is trip.io.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

