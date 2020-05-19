Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 633,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36,264 shares of company stock valued at $604,306. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tristate Capital by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tristate Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. Tristate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

