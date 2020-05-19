Tritax EuroBox PLC (LON:EBOX) Declares Dividend of €0.01

Tritax EuroBox PLC (LON:EBOX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:EBOX traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 83.40 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,870 shares. Tritax EuroBox has a 1 year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.58.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large Continental European logistics real estate assets, which fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply chain. Our assets are focused on the most- established logistics markets and major population centres, across core Continental European countries.

