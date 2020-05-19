Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys New Shares in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 339,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,272,000. Alteryx makes up about 6.5% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned 0.52% of Alteryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Alteryx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $3,171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $626,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,082 shares of company stock valued at $64,951,620 over the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $8.57 on Tuesday, reaching $137.53. 2,410,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,041. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,750.60 and a beta of 1.34. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $160.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

