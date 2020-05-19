Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) is RV Capital GmbH’s 4th Largest Position

RV Capital GmbH increased its stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the quarter. Trupanion makes up 14.2% of RV Capital GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RV Capital GmbH owned 2.19% of Trupanion worth $20,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Trupanion by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 379,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 90,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $102,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,716 shares of company stock worth $1,416,927 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. 314,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,983. The company has a market cap of $971.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.00 and a beta of 1.56. Trupanion Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRUP. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

