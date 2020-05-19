TTC Market Cap Reaches $9.55 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $6.65 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.30 or 0.03350405 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031187 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010325 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 881,106,511 coins and its circulating supply is 424,081,355 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

