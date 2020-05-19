Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VII. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.81.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE VII traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.85. The firm has a market cap of $859.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$672.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.