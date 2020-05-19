Ubiq (UBQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,284.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $5,284.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

